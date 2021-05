HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Acting Holyoke Mayor Terry Murphy is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday.

Watch live at 4:00 p.m.

Murphy will speak at 4:00 p.m. from the Mayor’s office regarding his political future. 22news will be livestreaming the announcement.

Murphy was sworn-in as the new acting mayor after the City Council President Todd McGee briefly stepped in the position. Former Mayor Alex Morse resigned on March 26 to become the Town Manager of Provincetown on Cape Cod.