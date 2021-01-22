WATCH LIVE: Agawam to announce safe smoking initiative after deadly fire

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon to announce a smoking cessation and safe smoking initiative after a deadly fire in Agawam on Monday.

Watch live at 2:30 p.m.

The news conference will be at the Agawam Fire Department for 2:30 p.m. 22News will be live streaming the event.

The cause of Monday’s fire at 74 Springfield Street was determined to be accidental and investigators determined the victim, who was the only resident of the house, had been smoking in bed. To complicate matters, the victim was also a user of medical oxygen.

The use of medical oxygen creates an oxygen-rich environment in your home, which can cause fires to start and spread more easily. Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois says those who use oxygen should take precautions such as keeping their oxygen machine and tubing away from any potential heat sources.

The following municipal departments are partnering to work on this project: