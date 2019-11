AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Agawam is having their annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery.

The ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at 1390 Main Street. 22News will be live streaming the ceremony, watch it live here.

According to the Massachusetts Veteran’s Memorial Cemetary’s Facebook page, the guest speaker will be Rep. John Velis from the 4th Hampden District and Judge Advocate at the United States Army Reserve.