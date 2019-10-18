AMR to address labor issues this afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – American Medical Response is holding a news conference on Friday to discuss labor issues within the company.

The news conference will be at the Springfield headquarters on 595 Cottage Street around 1:00 p.m.

This comes after AMR employees rallied on Monday to support AMR paramedics and EMTs for livable wages and fair working conditions.

A news release sent to 22News by AMR medics and EMT’s said that employees were promised better working conditions, better staffing, and livable wages since a new regional manager was hired six months ago. They said those promises have not been kept.

Call volume for 911 calls and transfers have increased the past several years due to the ambulance company Medcare being purchased by AMR.

Medcare has a contract through Baystate Medical Center to do all transfers out of their six hospitals in western Massachusetts including NICU transfers. AMR also has a contract with Mercy Hospital.