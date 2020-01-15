WATCH LIVE: Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Flag raising held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Flag Raising Ceremony will take place in Springfield Wednesday morning.

The flag-raising will be at Springfield City Hall in room 220 on the second floor at 11:00 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the ceremony, watch it live here:

The ceremony will honor faith, family, community, youth speakers, and a commitment to social justice.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Bishop Talbert Swan III, and the Springfield Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People are hosting the event.