CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On this Presidents’ Day, a pair of bald eagles have returned to the 22News building!

The two eagles have been known to fly in and out periodically throughout the year outside the 22News studio off of Chicopee Street.

According to Mass.gov, as of 2018 there are 76 territorial pairs of bald eagles identified in Massachusetts. Bald eagles were listed as endangered in Massachusetts before 2012. They are currently listed as a special concern in the state. Bald eagles were removed from the Federal Endangered Species List in 2007.

