Baystate Health no longer partners with U.S. Health Vest for new behavioral health hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health and U.S. HealthVest have agreed to not move forward with their partnership to operate an inpatient behavioral health hospital in western Massachusetts.

According to Baystate Health President and CEO, Mark Keroack, Baystate remains committed to its plans to expand the availability of inpatient behavioral health services for patients and they intend to move forward with those plans and look for a new partner.

The partnership with U.S. HealthVest was announced back in February but postponed in August when allegations were released accusing HealthVest of failing to meet staffing requirements in multiple states including Washington and Illinois. The allegations were released in a Seattle Times report.

Baystate reviewing partnership with behavioral health company accused of neglecting patients

According to the Seattle Times, patients on suicide watch killed themselves at The Ridgeview Institute in Georgia. They were allegedly left alone for more than an hour, even though they were supposed to be checked on every 15 minutes.

Baystate is still discussing their interest in the development of the property on Lower Westfield Road with the City of Holyoke.

Keroack says the current inpatient behavioral health units will continue as usual.