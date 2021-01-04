WATCH LIVE: City of Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be providing an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

As of December 31, Springfield has a total of 10,995 COVID-19 cases, 1,669 of those were in the last 14 days. Springfield is among 21 cities and towns that are now listed as a red zone, meaning those areas have seen an uptick of 25 or more COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.