WATCH LIVE: City of Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with city and health officials will provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Springfield is still listed as a high risk community for COVID-19. As of Friday there have been a total of 6,560 cases within the city, 1,387 of which were in the last 14 days.