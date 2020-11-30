WATCH LIVE: City of Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with city and health officials will provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.
Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
Springfield is still listed as a high risk community for COVID-19. As of Friday there have been a total of 6,560 cases within the city, 1,387 of which were in the last 14 days.