WATCH LIVE: Congressman Neal and Mayor Vieau attend new pavilion groundbreaking at Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to speak at the Chicopee Boys & Girls Club Monday afternoon.

Watch live on WWLP.com at 1 p.m.

According to a news release sent from the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, the organization was the recent recipient of a grant which funded a $250,000 project. The project includes the opening of a new 1,800 sq. ft. pavilion, and ADA, efficiency, and safety upgrades.

Congressman Neal is expected to speak about the role the CARES Act had on funding for the project. The ceremony for the groundbreaking will begin at 1 p.m. The event will be held outdoors at 580 Meadow Street in Chicopee with Mayor Vieau, the Chicopee Delegation has been invited to attend, along with members of the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee and neighboring businesses.

“The CARES Act is the third bill enacted into law in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and provides historic emergency relief to families, businesses, health care providers and local governments. This funding awarded to the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club in the form of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) will allow the Club to make the necessary improvements to their facility for the safety and well-being of all those who gather at the site.” Congressman Richard E. Neal, Chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means and one of the authors of this legislation

Also speaking is Chicopee Mayor John Vieau. “As a teenager, the athletic director with the help of some of my friends and I built a baseball diamond here and to see the expansion and addition of facilities on campus is exciting for all the youth in Chicopee served by the Boys and Girls Club. Recreation and team activities are important and builds social and emotional skills for children,” said the Mayor.