SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal and Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack are scheduled to announce federal funding Tuesday morning that will allow the hospital to continue providing quality care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference will be outside at the Chestnut Surgery Center on Chestnut Street in Springfield at 10 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference.

The federal funds were awarded from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.