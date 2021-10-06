SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to announce grants at Springfield Technical Community College Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from STCC, the grants will be used to expand support services to help Hispanic and low-income students to pursue degrees in the STEM field. STCC is a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution, meaning their Latinx enrollment exceeds 25 percent.
Joining the Congressman Neal in making remarks will be:
- State Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield
- State Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield
- State Rep. Angelo Puppolo Jr., D-Springfield
- State Rep. Jake Oliveira, D-Ludlow
- State Rep. Bud L. Williams, D-Springfield
- State Rep. Orlando Ramos, D-Springfield
- Representatives for U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey
- Representative for state Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow
- Dr. John B. Cook, STCC President
- Dr. Shai Butler, STCC Interim Vice President of Advancement and External Affairs
- Lara Sharp, Dean, School of STEM at STCC
The event begins at 11 a.m. and will be held in Smith & Wesson STCC Advanced Manufacturing Building, Room 118. The campus is located at 1 Armory Street in Springfield.