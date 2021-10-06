SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to announce grants at Springfield Technical Community College Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from STCC, the grants will be used to expand support services to help Hispanic and low-income students to pursue degrees in the STEM field. STCC is a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution, meaning their Latinx enrollment exceeds 25 percent.

Joining the Congressman Neal in making remarks will be:

State Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield

State Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield

State Rep. Angelo Puppolo Jr., D-Springfield

State Rep. Jake Oliveira, D-Ludlow

State Rep. Bud L. Williams, D-Springfield

State Rep. Orlando Ramos, D-Springfield

Representatives for U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey

Representative for state Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow

Dr. John B. Cook, STCC President

Dr. Shai Butler, STCC Interim Vice President of Advancement and External Affairs

Lara Sharp, Dean, School of STEM at STCC

The event begins at 11 a.m. and will be held in Smith & Wesson STCC Advanced Manufacturing Building, Room 118. The campus is located at 1 Armory Street in Springfield.