WATCH LIVE: Congressman Neal to hold news conference following presidential election

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to host a news conference following the 2020 United States Presidential Election Wednesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m.

The press conference will be outside the Federal Courthouse at 300 State Street in Springfield at 11 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference.

This upcoming term will be Congressman Richard Neal’s 17th term in Congress and he told 22News he has some big plans. Neal said over the next two years he will continue to work for universal health care, expand earned income tax credit, and continue to defend social security.

In addition, he added that Massachusetts residents can expect him to combat racial injustice and to pass legislation to help bring the COVID-19 crisis under control.