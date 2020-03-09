WATCH LIVE: Epipens now being carried by Springfield Fire Department

FILE – This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas. Mylan, now in the crosshairs over severe price hikes for its EpiPen, said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, it will expand programs that lower out-of-pocket costs by as much as half. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is now carrying EpiPens.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi announced Monday morning that every front line piece of apparatus in the City of Springfield will have Epinephrine on them. Mayor Sarno and Commissioner Calbi are discussing the program at the Fire Department, Watch it live here:

Epinephrine is a medication used in emergencies to treat serious allergic reactions to insect stings/bites, foods, drugs or other substances. It’s an injection that acts quickly to improve breathing, stimulate the heart, raise dropping blood pressure, reverse hives, and reduce swelling of the face, lips, and throat.