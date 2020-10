WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to control a fire near the landfill off Route 5 in West Springfield.

Our 22News crew found that the fire appears to be in a large pile of brush or mulch.

A large plume of smoke can be seen from across the Connecticut River in downtown Springfield.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.