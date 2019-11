SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A former Westfield Police Detective was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, who died last year.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman, Jim Leydon, Brian Fanion is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Hampden Superior Court on a murder charge for the death of his wife Amy Fanion.

