Gov Baker, other officials to discuss state’s Coronavirus preparedness planning

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is providing an update on Massachusetts’ preparedness planning regarding the Coronavirus Monday afternoon.

Governor Baker, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Marylou Sudders, and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health, Monica Bharel will outline the steps that have already been taken and what resources are currently available to keep the public prepared and informed.

Massachusetts remains a low risk and has had one confirmed case of the Coronavirus. State officials continue to coordinate with the CDC and implement CDC guidance.