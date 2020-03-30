Breaking News
Six Flags New England to delay opening
Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department not releasing inmates due to coronavirus concern

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced Monday morning that they will not be releasing any inmates due to coronavirus concerns.

The Hampden County Correctional Center is following all CDC and Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines on how to protect their staff and inmates of the jail from COVID-19.

According to Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, any new inmates that come into the jail will be placed in a 14 day quarantine as a precautionary measure.

If we have a case you’ll be the first to know, we aren’t embarrassed about it. The key to success is to have a good plan in place.

-Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories