Hampden County Sheriff’s Department not releasing inmates due to coronavirus concern

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced Monday morning that they will not be releasing any inmates due to coronavirus concerns.

The Hampden County Correctional Center is following all CDC and Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines on how to protect their staff and inmates of the jail from COVID-19.

According to Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, any new inmates that come into the jail will be placed in a 14 day quarantine as a precautionary measure.