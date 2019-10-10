WATCH LIVE: High-speed internet announcement in Blandford

BLANDFORD, Mass. (Mass.gov/WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will join Sen. Adam Hinds, Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, Blandford Select Board member Eric McVey and other local leaders to observe a “core bore,” the drilling required to replace outdated utility poles and install broadband internet.

WATCH LIVE: Blandford Internet Announcement

Blandford was awarded a Last Mile Infrastructure Grant worth $1.04 million in 2018 to deliver broadband access to residents.

Following the demonstration, Governor Baker will announce supplemental funding for the Last Mile Program, which will cover roughly half the cost of connecting homeowners to newly installed networks in 21 eligible communities.

The Baker-Polito Administration re-launched the Last Mile Program in 2016 with the aim of delivering broadband access to all 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, funded by a 2017 capital bond authorization worth $45 million. Since its re-launch, all previously unserved and partially served towns have either built, began construction, or are planning internet solutions with the financial and logistical support of the Administration.

