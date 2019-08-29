WATCH LIVE: How to end youth homelessness in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are scheduled to make a major funding announcement around ending youth homelessness Thursday morning.

To view the live stream click here.

In a news release sent to 22News, the announcement will be around 11:30 a.m. and will support local efforts to prevent and end homelessness among young people in Springfield and Franklin County through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.

HUD Regional Administrator David Tille, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Clare Higgins, Executive Director of Community Action Pioneer Valley and local homeless providers and homeless youth will all be in attendance.

