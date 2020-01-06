WATCH LIVE: John Vieau to be sworn in as Mayor of Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor-Elect, John Vieau and other elected officials will be sworn in Monday morning.

The inauguration ceremony will be at the Veritas Auditorium in Berchmans Hall at Elms College on Springfield Street at 10:00 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the ceremony, watch it live here:

The ceremonies started with a special inaugural mass hosted by St. Stanislaus Basilica on Front Street at 8:00 a.m.

The John Vieau Inaugural Committee will be hosting an Inaugural Ball on Saturday, January 18th at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive. All proceeds from the event will be donated to charity.