HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor and Congressional Candidate Alex Morse is scheduled to hold an outdoor news conference Friday morning.

Watch live at 10 a.m.

The news conference will be outside of 1548 Northampton Street at 10 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the event.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Morse will join with surrogates, supporters, elected officials, and volunteers to preview weekend activities and the state of the race as he enters the final days of the campaign