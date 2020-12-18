Chicopee mayor provides COVID-19 update, free testing availability

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents will have access to free COVID-19 testing starting next week. 22News found out that this drive-thru testing site will be a big operation.

Chicopee Comp’s parking lot will soon be transformed into a drive-thru testing site. Testing is limited to Chicopee residents and city employees. Plus all western Massachusetts first responders and Hampden County Sherriff Department employees can be tested as well.

Chicopee officials say this testing site is a direct response to rising cases and lack of testing.

“We are prepared we are organized and ready to do this in a very efficient manner so that we can hopefully keep down those wait times and make testing very available for our residents,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

The testing site will be open on the following dates 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. No registration is required but you must provide proof of residency and remember this is a drive-up testing now, walk-ups can not be accommodated.

About 400 residents are expected to be tested a day. Test results are expected within 24 hours.

Test results are expected to be with 24 hours.

COVID-19 Testing in Chicopee:

December 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

No registration required

No walk-ups

Chicopee residents must provide proof of residency

Chicopee employees

First responders in western Mass.

Sheriff Department’s employees

According to this week’s risk assessment report by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Chicopee has added 515 COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, totaling 2,162 cases overall. Their positive test rate is 9.20 percent putting them firmly in the state’s high-risk category.