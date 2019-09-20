Cheryl Clapprood appointed permanent Police Commissioner of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno appointed Cheryl Clapprood as permanent Police Commissioner of the Springfield Police Department Friday morning.

“I’m honored in the confidence Mayor Sarno has shown in me and his continued support. I am thankful for the support the women and men of the department have given me, both sworn and civilian. I am anxious to continue the important programs and changes I started as Acting Commissioner,” -Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a press release sent to 22News.

“At no time did I ever feel that it was a temporary position.”

Mayor Sarno made the announcement in the Commissioner’s Boardroom at the Springfield Police Department on 130 Pearl Street at 11:45 a.m.

“Commissioner Clapprood has done an exemplary job and has been well received and respected by the public and our Police Department during some very trying and challenging times in the world of policing. From fast-tracking the implementation of body-worn cameras to continuing to expand our C3 Neighborhood Policing to moving P.E.R.F. reform initiatives that strengthen and enhance community-police relations, Commissioner Clapprood’s tough, fair, heartful and decisive leadership style and vision has brought stability and confidence to our public and our department. Again, I thank her and our ‘men and women in blue’ for their continued brave and dedicated efforts to keep all our residents, neighborhoods and business community safe and sound.” -Mayor Domenic J. Sarno