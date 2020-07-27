WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE: Springfield COVID-19 Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with health officials are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Monday morning at Springfield City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will provide an update on how many COVID-19 cases are within the city as well as deaths. Health officials will also announce current COVID-19 patient status and a brief overview of patterns they have been observing.

As of Sunday, Springfield has a total of 2,970 positive COVID-19 cases. Springfield still remains the number one city with the highest case numbers in western Massachusetts.