WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE: Springfield COVID-19 Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with health officials will provide a Springfield COVID-19 update Monday morning at City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the update will begin at 10:15 a.m. Mayor Sarno is expected to give the latest information with COVID-19 cases numbers and reported deaths within the city. Health officials will also give a brief overview of COVID-19 patients at local hospitals.

As of Sunday, Springfield has a total of 3,076 positive COVID-19 cases.