WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and health officials are scheduled to hold a news conference regarding the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.
The news conference will be held at city hall at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the event
Sarno has been providing these updates weekly since the start of the pandemic. He will be joined with the following people:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
As of Wednesday August 26, Springfield had a total of 3,201 COVID-19 cases, with 72 cases in the last 14 days.