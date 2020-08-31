WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and health officials are scheduled to hold a news conference regarding the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

The news conference will be held at city hall at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the event

Sarno has been providing these updates weekly since the start of the pandemic. He will be joined with the following people:

  • Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
  • City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
  • Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante
  • Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

As of Wednesday August 26, Springfield had a total of 3,201 COVID-19 cases, with 72 cases in the last 14 days.

