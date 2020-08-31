WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide COVID-19 update

Watch Live at 10:15 a.m. on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and health officials are scheduled to hold a news conference regarding the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

The news conference will be held at city hall at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the event

Sarno has been providing these updates weekly since the start of the pandemic. He will be joined with the following people:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

As of Wednesday August 26, Springfield had a total of 3,201 COVID-19 cases, with 72 cases in the last 14 days.