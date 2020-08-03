WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials provide COVID-19 update in Springfield

WATCH LIVE: Springfield COVID-19 Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with health officials will provide a COVID-19 update Monday morning at City Hall.

Mayor Sarno started off the news conference mentioning good trends continue throughout the city with COVID-19 cases. Friday, there were 5 new cases reported, Saturday 9, and Sunday 7. As of Monday, there is a total of 2,851 positive COVID-19 cases since March. One more COVID-19 – related death was reported since last week totaling 127.

Several free COVID-19 testing sites in Springfield are still working to be established with the help of Springfield Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris. As the back-to-school season begins, the Springfield Public School system is working to accommodate changes for the fall during the pandemic.

Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health