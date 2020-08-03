WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials provide COVID-19 update in Springfield

WATCH LIVE: Springfield COVID-19 Update
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with health officials will provide a COVID-19 update Monday morning at City Hall.
Mayor Sarno started off the news conference mentioning good trends continue throughout the city with COVID-19 cases. Friday, there were 5 new cases reported, Saturday 9, and Sunday 7. As of Monday, there is a total of 2,851 positive COVID-19 cases since March. One more COVID-19 – related death was reported since last week totaling 127.
Several free COVID-19 testing sites in Springfield are still working to be established with the help of Springfield Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris. As the back-to-school season begins, the Springfield Public School system is working to accommodate changes for the fall during the pandemic.
Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health
- Uptick in COVID-19 cases from community members
- 23 patients test positive for COVID-19
- 22 of those patients at Baystate Medical Center
- 1 patient at Noble Hospital
- 2 patients in critical care
- 800 COVID-19 tests conducted a day
- 2.2 percent positive rate (an increase from last week)
- Patients were tested a week since after recent outbreak
- Additional 8 new patients test positive from the recent outbreak
- Additional 7 new employees test positive from the recent outbreak