WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

Watch Live at 10:15 a.m. on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with health officials to provide a weekly COVID-19 update for the city of Springfield Monday morning.

The news conference will be at Springfield City Hall for 10:15 a.m. 22News will be livestreaming the meeting.

Sarno will join with the following people:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Mayor Sarno states, “Out of an abundance of caution due to the current public health emergency and the evolving concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), my administration will continue to hold these Monday morning situational update meetings for the media, and for the public to view via livestream on our social media presence indefinitely until further notice. I will continue to have our dedicated city team and medical experts keep you updated on what has or has not occurred, and what we are proactively doing about it. As my administration has done before with prior challenges and just as important – we will get through this together. May God Bless you and your families.”