Mayor Sarno, health officials provides updates on city’s response to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – In response to Massachusett’s current state of emergency to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be providing situational updates on the precautionary measures that have been put in place to ensure public safety.

Mayor Sarno announced that the Springfield City Hall and all municipal building will be closed to the public. Emergency services such as police, fire, health, building, and code, and the Department of Public Works will all continue to operate.

“Our police and fire will continue to receive and respond to calls and DPW will continue to collect trash and recycling, and maintain our roads,” Sarno said.

Baystate Medical Center President, Mark Keroack said, “While only one patient there is confirmed to have coronavirus, there are another 50 people awaiting test results.”

Keroack is also hoping that Baystate Medical Center will have a four-hour test turnaround time in the near future, as well as different testing sites around western Mass.

Mercy Medical Center does not have any confirmed cases, but they expect that to change within the coming days.

“We’ve partnered with commercial labs to ensure the patients that need it can get tested and as of tomorrow, we expect the turnaround time for the results to be shortened,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center. “To hopefully as little as 12 hours or possibly less.”

Sarno, Keroack, and Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose all encourage residents to wash your hands, social distance yourself from others and stay home as much as you can to help prevent the spread. Most importantly they encourage residents to talk to your primary care physician first if you’re feeling sick in order to not overwhelm the hospital and to speak with a professional about your symptoms before going to the hospital or taking further action.

The meetings will take place Monday, March 16, March 23, and March 30 at Springfield City Hall at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the meeting, watch it live here. Mayor Sarno will speak with city officials and representatives from Baystate Health, Mercy Medical Center and local health care providers.

These meetings will also provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and what the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health are recommending.