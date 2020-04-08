1  of  3
Mayor Sarno disappointed in federal government for not providing PPE to first responders

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno shared his disappointment in the federal government for not supplying local city and towns with enough personal protective equipment.

During a news conference, Sarno said first responders in the city need N-95 masks to protect themselves when they respond to calls.

Mayor Sarno said the Springfield Fire Department is currently down 7 firefighters, and the police department is down more than 25 officers.

He also added that his administration will try to bring its own supply of N-95 masks into the city.

