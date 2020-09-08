WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to provide Springfield COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to hold his weekly update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Tuesday morning.
The news conference will be held at Springfield City Hall for 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the meeting.
Mayor Sarno will be joined by the following people:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health Department of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases Chief Dr. Armando Paez
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
“Out of an abundance of caution due to the current public health emergency and the evolving concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), my administration will continue to hold these Monday morning situational update meetings for the media, and for the public to view via livestream on our social media presence indefinitely until further notice. I will continue to have our dedicated city team and medical experts keep you updated on what has or has not occurred, and what we are proactively doing about it. As my administration has done before with prior challenges and just as important – we will get through this together. May God Bless you and your families.”-Mayor Sarno