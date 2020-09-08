WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to provide Springfield COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to hold his weekly update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Tuesday morning.

The news conference will be held at Springfield City Hall for 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the meeting.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Mayor Sarno will be joined by the following people:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health Department of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases Chief Dr. Armando Paez

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose