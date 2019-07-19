MassDOT’s live cameras at Morgan-Sullivan Bridge, Veterans Bridge to help ease traffic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New MassDOT live cameras will likely ease some traffic headaches for drivers in Agawam and West Springfield.

With ongoing construction on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge, some drivers have been seeking alternate routes.

“I tend to avoid that area now that that construction is going on,” said Joanne Rousseau of West Springfield. “I avoid that area because of that.”

But, the railroad crossing at the Vietnam Veterans Bridge that also connects West Springfield and Agawam can be at a standstill if you get there at the same time as a train.

“I take that bridge every day, and sometimes there is a train there and I get stuck,” John Hourihan of West Springfield. “I’ve waited maybe at least 15 minutes before I decided to go around.”

“If I’m in a rush and I come against it, it can be irritating,” said Rousseau.

But, MassDOT has installed new live cameras, at both the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge, and the Vietnam Veterans Bridge, so commuters can check the cam, and choose the quickest route accordingly.

“Go on to the MassDOT website, and before I leave for work, I could check that before going out,” said Hourihan.

“Kind of cool, because if you have your phone with you, you can plug-in to it and see if there is a train coming,” said Rousseau.

You can also send any questions or comments you have about the project to: MorganSullivanBridge@dot.state.ma.us