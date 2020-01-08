REPORT: Student with weapon at Chicopee Academy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Academy is currently on lockdown after police received a report of a possible student with a firearm Wednesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Milk Wilk told 22News around 9:30 a.m., Chicopee Academy was placed on lockdown after the school received a report of a possible student with a weapon. As a precaution, Bowie School and Hampden Charter School are also on lockdown with officers inside and outside the building.

Wilk said students are safe and parents are not advised to come to the school. There have been no reports of any incidents or injuries inside the school.

22News crew is in the area and can see multiple cruisers outside of Chicopee Academy located on 12 Dare Way and one cruiser outside of Hampden Charter School of Science. Police dogs are also present in the area.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.