WATCH LIVE: Red Sox Winter Weekend details to be announced Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Red Sox and MGM Springfield will announce the details for the Sixth Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend that will take place in Downtown Springfield in January.

22News will be live streaming the meeting, WATCH LIVE HERE:

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will announce the dates, ticket information, and new venue format for the weekend.

The Four Red Sox World Series Trophies were also at MGM Springfield.

Wally, Tessie and the 4 Red Sox World Series trophies are here at @MGMSpringfield for today’s Red Sox Winter Weekend announcement ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/u6fRaLdKil — Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) November 6, 2019

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis and Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein will be at the Commonwealth Bar and Lounge at 10:00 a.m. to announce the details.

This is the first time that the Red Sox Winter Weekend will be in downtown Springfield.

The event includes a town hall meeting with Red Sox leaders, autographs and photos with Red Sox players, a round-table discussion on a variety of baseball topics, and a full baseball festival for all fans.