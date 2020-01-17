Watch Live: Red Sox Winter Weekend|What to expect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Sixth Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend is in downtown Springfield for the first time ever.

Fans will be able to take part in activities and meet Red Sox players at MGM Springfield and MassMutual. MGM Springfield is expecting as many as 10,000 fans for this two-day event.

22News will be covering the weekend. For full coverage watch 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.

Winter Weekend is all about connecting Red Sox players with fans off the baseball field while enjoying a number of fun activities.

Friday night fans can take part in a town hall meeting with red sox executives at the Mass Mutual Center. There’s also a massive tent on Main Street that will include food trucks and local vendors.

The Red Sox organization considers Winter Weekend the most important event of the offseason.

It’s our fan fest. We have current players, former players, we have over 40 current alums including players like David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, JD Martinez, Rafael Devers they are all here.” -Adam Grossman, Red Sox Chief Marketing Officer

Grossman told 22News Red Sox Winter Weekend is the result of their close partnership with MGM Springfield.

The following is a list of what to expect for the weekend:

FRIDAY:

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 2020 Red Sox Town Hall in the Mass Mutual Center.

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Family Fun Zone in the MassMutual Center Exhibition Hall. Open to all fans.

SATURDAY:

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Breakfast with Wally and Tessie at MGM Springfield ( ticketed event )

) 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fan Fest at the MassMutual Center. Open to all fans and will include, a family fun zone, social media lounge, and Wally’s world. Fans can try the fastpitch, get their picture with the four World Series Trophies, and participate in giveaways.

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Season Ticket Holder Lounge open at the Armory at MGM Springfield (proper credentials required)

9:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Panel Discussions will occur throughout the day in the MassMutual Center Arena.

9:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Autograph and photo sessions will occur throughout the day at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dinner with Wally and Tessie at MGM Springfield (ticketed event)

Red Sox Winter Weekend Player and Coach appearances

PLAYERS ALUMNI COACHES Matt Barnes Wade Boggs Craig Bjornson Xander Bogaerts Dennis Eckersley Dave Bush Jackie Bradley Jr. Alan Embree Peter Fatse Ryan Brasier Dwight Evans Carlos Febles Colten Brewer Carlton Fisk Tom Goodwin Michael Chavis Keith Foulke Tim Hyers Rafael Devers Jim Lonborg Ron Roenicke Nathan Eovaldi Fred Lynn Ramon Vazquez Heath Hembree Pedro Martinez Kevin Walker Darwinzon Hernandez David Ortiz Travis Lakins Jerry Remy J.D. Martinez Jim Rice Chris Mazza Jarrod Saltalamacchia Josh Osich Luis Tiant Jose Peraza Mike Timlin Bobby Poyner Koji Uehara Eduardo Rodriguez Jason Varitek Mike Shawaryn Christian Vasquez Marcus Walden Ryan Weber

Red Sox Winter Weekend Panels

There will be no pre-registration for panels and access will be first come first serve.