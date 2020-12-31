WATCH LIVE: Rev. Talbert Swan, Rep. Bud Williams to discuss MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Reverend Talbert Swan and Springfield Representative Bud Williams will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church fire.

Swan and Williams are expected to talk to the public at 4:00 pm. Thursday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS), the fire is not officially being called intentionally-set because the investigation into the origin and cause is ongoing but Springfield Firefighters says it’s suspicious.

All possible causes are being considered as investigative teams from the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, with assistance from the State Police Arson and Bomb Squad, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) work to determine where the fire started and then how.

A $5,000 reward has been set for any information leading to a suspect or cause. You can call the arson hotline at 800-682-9229.