SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials will gather at Pynchon Plaza Tuesday morning to announce and unveil plans for the Old Chestnut Park building, now known as Skyview Downtown.

Watch live on WWLP.com at 10:15 a.m.

Congressman Richard will be joined by Mayor Domenic Sarno, Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, State Senator Adam Gomez, State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, City Council President Marcus Williams, President of Springfield Museums Kay Simpson, President of Related Beal Kimberly Sherman-Stamler, Vice Chairman of Related Companies Jeffrey Brodsky, President of Related Affordable Matthew Finkle, and Senior Vice President of Related Affordable Dave Pearson.

The group is expected to unveil plans for the Old Chestnut Park building, now known as Skyview Downtown. The 34-story high rise houses 240 apartment units. Tenants there have been concerned with maintenance issues for years including problems with the elevator. A separate renovation project began in 2019 and was finished last year.

The event begins at 10:15 a.m. The announcement will be held at Pynchon Plaza located at 101 Dwight Street in Springfield.