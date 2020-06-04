WATCH LIVE: Solidarity protest for black lives in Westfield

Watch Live from the 22News Live Camera Network

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People will gather in Westfield Thursday afternoon to stand in solidarity with the communities who are protesting police brutality and racism in the United States.

According to a Facebook event named Westfield Solidarity Protest for Black Lives, people are encouraged to meet at the downtown Westfield green on Elm Street from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is described as a peaceful protest to support the voices of the black lives matter community and to bring awareness. People will be standing on the green six feet apart and holding signs. Protesters are encouraged to bring signs, masks, hand sanitizer, water, snacks, and first aid supplies.