Breaking News
Three priests removed from public ministry after sex abuse allegations
1  of  3
Watch Live
TRACKING THE TROPICS 1:30PM: Cristobal weakens to tropical depression before its expected move back to Gulf Solidarity protest for black lives in Westfield 2PM: Coverage of the funeral for George Floyd whose death in police custody gripped the nation

WATCH LIVE: Solidarity protest for black lives in Westfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch Live from the 22News Live Camera Network

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People will gather in Westfield Thursday afternoon to stand in solidarity with the communities who are protesting police brutality and racism in the United States.

According to a Facebook event named Westfield Solidarity Protest for Black Lives, people are encouraged to meet at the downtown Westfield green on Elm Street from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is described as a peaceful protest to support the voices of the black lives matter community and to bring awareness. People will be standing on the green six feet apart and holding signs. Protesters are encouraged to bring signs, masks, hand sanitizer, water, snacks, and first aid supplies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today