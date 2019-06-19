WATCH LIVE: Springfield 9/11 Monument dedication at Riverfront Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A monument is set to be unveiled that pays tribute to the first responders who lost their lives saving others during the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

On Wednesday night, the names of the 498 first responders who died in the terrorist attacks will be read during the unveiling of Springfield’s September 11th Monument at Riverfront Park.

Springfield’s Memorial Bridge will close sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. as part of the monument dedication.

Nearly 3,000 people were unable to return home after terrorists hijacked two planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan. Of those who died in the attack, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were NYPD officers, and 37 were Port Authority officers.

Two spotlights will shine on a 9.5-foot tall i-beam, an artifact made from remains of the WTC, which awarded to the Spirit of Springfield by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The spotlights will show a silhouette of the Twin Towers on a bronze wall, surrounded by the names of the first responders who lost their lives on that tragic day.

Among those attending include Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi and Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, along with dignitaries from Washington, D.C., NYC, NJ and loved ones of the fallen.

Springfield raised $300,000 to make the 9/11 monument a reality. It was designed and created by Salmon Studios in Florence, Massachusetts.

Sam Ostroff and his team carefully oversaw every aspect of the monument from the concept to the installation. Every letter of every name was engraved with care and respect. Even the shavings of the beam were saved in reverence to the importance of this symbol of America’s survival and endurance. The Spirit of Springfield

The dedication of the monument at Riverfront Park will begin at 7 p.m. and is opened to the public. You can share your photos of the event with us by emailing them to ReportIt@wwlp.com.

