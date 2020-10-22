WATCH LIVE: Springfield celebrates Pink and Denim Day to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is holding their Pink and Denim Day on the front steps of City Hall Thursday morning to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno and City of Springfield employees will hold a news conference at 10:15 a.m. The Mayor will also present the Rays of Hope with a donation from City employees. 22News will be live streaming the news conference.

“We all have family and friends who have battled this challenge. My administration is proud to stand with those affected and Baystate Medical Center in continuing to raise funds to cure and beat this medical challenge. This year is extra special and I wish to congratulate our very own Al Rodriguez and his lovely wife Jackie for being named Baystate Health’s Rays of Hope chairs for 2020/2021. Such a wonderful and beautiful family who continues to show tremendous support not only to Jackie but to other breast cancer survivors too. Al, Jackie, and family good health and continued success,” Sarno said.