WATCH LIVE: Springfield city leaders to provide COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials along with Mayor Sarno will be providing a COVID-19 weekly briefing Monday morning at City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting at 10:15 a.m. will provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures.

Governor Baker is scheduled to make an announcement regarding Phase 1 of re-opening at 11:00 a.m. at the statehouse.

As of Sunday, the city of Springfield has a total of 1,920 positive cases of COVID-19.