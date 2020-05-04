WATCH LIVE: Springfield city leaders to provide weekly COVID-19 update

Watch Live: Springfield COVID-19 Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno along with several city leaders will be providing a weekly COVID-19 update Monday morning at City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will provide begin at 10:15 and will cover all updates on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures.

As of Sunday, Springfield has a total of 1,339 COVID-19 cases in the city.