SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the state begins Phase 2 of Governor Baker’s re-opening plan, Springfield Mayor Sarno along with city officials will be providing a COVID-19 update Monday morning at City Hall.

Watch Live: Springfield COVID-19 Update

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting provided will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures.

As of Sunday, Springfield has a total of 2,573 positive COVID-19 cases within its city.