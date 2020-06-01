SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As businesses across the state begin to discuss the re-opening of phase 2, Springfield Mayor Sarno along with several city leaders will provide a COVID-19 update Monday morning at City Hall.

Watch Live: Springfield COVID-19 Update

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will begin at 10:15 and will provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures.

As of Sunday, Springfield has a total of 2,261 positive coronavirus cases within its city.