WATCH LIVE: Springfield considering ordinance to benefit active-duty public employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield City Council Kateri Walsh will be holding a news conference at 11:00 a.m. to support public employees who also serve our country when called to active duty.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Council Walsh along with other councilors are urging the passage of Local Acceptance of G.L. c. 33, Section 59. This will allow public employees who are called to active duty to receive benefits for up to 40 days of active duty service in the military.