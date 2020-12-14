WATCH LIVE: Springfield COVID-19 update

Watch Live at 10:15 a.m. on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with health and city officials Monday morning to provide an update on the City’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

22News will live stream Mayor Sarno along with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

The city of Springfield has had 1,723 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and still remains a high-risk community for the virus. The city has a total of ,8319 cases as of December 10.

(City of Springfield)

Eastfield Mall: Drive-through Daily 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.