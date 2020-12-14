WATCH LIVE: Springfield COVID-19 update

Watch Live at 10:15 a.m. on WWLP.com
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with health and city officials Monday morning to provide an update on the City’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
22News will live stream Mayor Sarno along with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
The city of Springfield has had 1,723 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and still remains a high-risk community for the virus. The city has a total of ,8319 cases as of December 10.
COVID-19 Stop the Spread Testing
- Eastfield Mall: Drive-through Daily 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 595 Cottage Street: By appointment only Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 1-833-267-2684