WATCH LIVE: Springfield’s first African American firefighter honored at ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield’s first African-American firefighter will be honored by the City in a ceremonial bell tolling and wreath-placing ceremony at the Leonard A. Corbin memorial Thursday morning.

Mayor Sarno, Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, and representatives from the Corbin family will be in attendance at the monument in front of the Mason Square Fire Station located on 33 Eastern Avenue at 10 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the ceremony. Watch it live here:

According to a news release sent to 22News, Commissioner Calvi said the traditional Springfield Fire Department alarm code for an engine company returning home to the station was four bells followed by the number of the engine company returning.

At the ceremony, they will sound the code 4-8 for engine company number 8 from the Mason Square Fire Station which was Corbin’s first station assignment he called home.

“In conjunction with Springfield’s celebration of Black History Month, I am proud to join with Commissioner Calvi on his initiative to honor ‘Lenny’ with the ceremonial bell tolling and wreath-placing ceremony. I knew Lenny well. He was a great and humble gentleman and firefighter. He was a trailblazer – the Jackie Robinson of our SFD. May God rest his soul and may his brave legacy of professionalism live on forever.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a release sent to 22News

In October of 2009, a monument for Leonard A. Corbin was unveiled in front of the Mason Square Fire Station that is engraved with his own quote, “I just wanted to be the best firefighter I could be.”

“Lenny Corbin was a true professional and exemplary firefighter. I thought it was important to honor Lenny Corbin, who was the city’s first African-American firefighter, and opened the door for so many others to follow after him.” -Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

He served residents of Springfield for 32 years at the Mason Square, East Springfield, Oakland Street, Sixteen Acres, and Forest Park fire stations.