Watch Live
10:15AM: Springfield leaders to provide weekly COVID-19 update
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE: Springfield leaders to provide weekly COVID-19 update

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city officials will provide residents with an update on the coronavirus Monday morning.

Watch Live: COVID-19 Update

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the current public health emergency and the evolving concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), my administration will continue to hold these Monday morning situational update meetings for the media and for the public to view via livestream on our social media presence indefinitely until further notice. 

I will continue to have our dedicated city team and medical experts, keep you updated on what has or has not occurred and what we are proactively doing about it.  As my administration has done before with prior challenges and just as important – we will get through this together and for the better as one.  May God Bless you and your families.”

Mayor Sarno

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories