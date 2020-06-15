SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the state continues to see a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Sarno along with city officials will provide an update on Springfield COVID-19 case numbers Monday morning at City Hall.

Watch Live: Springfield COVID-19 Update

According to a news release sent to 22News, the news conference will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures.

As of Sunday, there is a total of 2,650 positive COVID-19 cases within Springfield.