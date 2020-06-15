Breaking News
American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

WATCH LIVE: Springfield mayor, city officials to provide COVID-19 update

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the state continues to see a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Sarno along with city officials will provide an update on Springfield COVID-19 case numbers Monday morning at City Hall.

Watch Live: Springfield COVID-19 Update

According to a news release sent to 22News, the news conference will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures.

LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampden County

As of Sunday, there is a total of 2,650 positive COVID-19 cases within Springfield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today